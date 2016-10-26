After the June 2, 1995 State guest house incident, when she was allegedly accosted by SP MLAs, she severed all political ties with the SP, the BSP chief says.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ''spreading lies and myths" about Samajwadi Party-BSP relations, saying it is matter of laughter.

Ms. Mayawati said that after the State guest house incident of June 2, 1995, when she was allegedly accosted by SP MLAs, she severed all political ties with that party.

Ms. Mayawati was responding to Mr. Modi’s allegation made at a rally in Mahoba in Bundelkhand on October 24 that the SP and BSP shared friendly relations. If they criticised each other while in opposition, once in power they hardly acted against corruption and criminals.

Since the guest house incident, the BSP has been staunchly opposing the criminal character and working ways of the SP. The BSP did not give any consideration to electoral or political benefit or loss in its opposition to the SP. While in power, the BSP took strong steps against corruption and crime by the SP, she said.

"Even then the Primr Minister is hell bent on raising this false idea of a SP-BSP understanding. It is highly unfortunate and reminds us of the popular saying, ulta chor kotwal ko daante [The thief is scolding the police],” she said.

The BJP and its parent body, the Jan Sangh, were in direct touch with Mr. Mulayam Singh since 1967. And they fought elections together in 1967, 1977 and 1989. “Recently too, the SP and BJP openly fought against the secular Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, only to lose badly," she said.

“As far as U.P. goes, people here have seen many times how the SP and the BJP go soft on each other, and help each other by flaring up communal tension in the State through a tacit understanding. Both collude to engage in politics of communalism and riots," she alleged.

Without naming Muzaffarnagar, Ms. Mayawati said this was clearly at display in the 2013 riots. “There was heavy loss of life and displacement of people. But even today, the SP government has not acted against the culprits. The prime accused are still roaming free and continuing with their communal activities. As a return favour, the BJP government at the Centre has not sent a single notice to the SP government over the goondaraj prevailing in U.P."

“The BJP has not even sought a single report from the U.P. Governor through clauses of the Constitution. The BJP and the SP have also been engaged in dirty politics on Ayodhya. It is common perception that the SP and the BJP have an understanding in the coming elections will work together against the BSP and and its leadership. That is why nobody can even imagine there is a SP-BSP understanding. If Modi says so it is laced with politics and a major cause is his government's failure to fulfill the promises made to people. It is to divert attention and save him from criticism by people.That is why Mr. Modi is making baseless and pointless allegations, which nobody will believe," she said.