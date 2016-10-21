BSP leader accuses Gujarat govt. of trying to crush the Dalit struggle for self-respect and land rights

Asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah to “shed their cosmetic love for Dalits,” BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday dared them to launch a “special campaign” to distribute unutilised government land among the landless Dalit community.

Ms. Mayawati asked the BJP to launch the campaign in the States ruled by the party. She accused the BJP-ruled Gujarat government of using various schemes to crush the Dalit struggle for self-respect and land rights triggered by the Una atrocity case in which gau rakshaks thrashed some Dalit youths.

The BSP re-distributed land among the landless Dalits under her rule, she claimed.

The former Chief Minister said Dalits were not craving for “government sympathy or mercy” but wanted to see their “constitutional and legal rights translate into reality.”

Ms. Mayawati’s comments were triggered by the suicide of a Dalit, Parbat Parmar, 50, on Monday during a protest outside the Junagadh District Collector’s office in Gujarat.

Parmar had been fighting for land rights since 1991, when he was allegedly forced out of his village Sandha in Junagadh after he, along with other Dalit families, tried to cultivate tracts of land. He consumed poison along with two others during a dharna by Dalits in his village. The other two survived.

Accusing the Gujarat government of trying to crush the Dalit movement, Ms. Mayawati said the primary concern of the State should be to transfer barren and unutilised government land to Dalits.

She attacked the Modi government for the dwindling jobs in the country.

“In such circumstances, it is natural to question what benefits have accrued from the much-talked about vikas [development]? ,” Ms. Mayawati said.