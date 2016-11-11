The injured were taken to nearby hospitals and GTB hospital in northeast Delhi.

Twelve people are feared dead and many injured in a Sahibabad garment factory fire in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday. police were deployed in large numbers to maintain law and order.

Fourteen fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire that broke out early morning.. Due to narrow lanes in the area, fire department personnel found it difficult to reach the spot. The locals alleged late action by the police and the fire department.

Abbas Hussain, Sahibabad Fire Station officer, told The Hindu that the fire department received a call at 5.20 a.m. "The call signalled a major fire. Acting on the information, in the first phase six fire tenders were sent to the spot. Twelve people died in the incident," he said.

When asked about cause of the fire, Mr Hussain said as per initial reports, it appeared to be a case of short circuit. "We are probing the case from all angles. A team has been formed to identify the reasons of the fire. It is yet to be ascertained either the unit was running illegally or not," he said.

There are several illegal dyeing and garment units in the locality.

“The fire started in a denim factory in Sahibabad and the factory workers were present inside. The injured were taken to a nearby private hospital,” said Anup Singh, circle officer, Sahibabad.