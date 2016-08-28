Citing him as a ‘police informer’, Maoists have killed Sanjeet Kumar Rathod alias Thakur Nabbe (24) from Chintalnar village in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

On Friday, the ultras were looking for Thakur Assi and Thakur Nabbe. They found Nabbe in a vehicle. He was abducted and killed. “We have been warning Nabbe for long, but he continued to provide our party’s information to the police,” said a statement from the Jagargunda area committee of the Communist Party of India (Maoist).

Inspector-General of Police (Bastar range) S.R.P. Kalluri said Nabbe was a “Maoist supporter as per police records.” Police sources from Bastar said Nabbe was working for “both sides.” The way the police disowned Nabbe after his death sparked anger among his relatives and people of Chintalnar because most of the young men from the village do what he was doing — “playing on both sides.”