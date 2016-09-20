TOPICS

At least eight militants are believed to be killed by the Army in Uri sector's Lachipora area in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday.

The group, believed to have infiltrated very recently, was contacted by the Army in the Lachipora area. Preliminary reports suggest 15 militants were part of the group.

Police sources said the operation is on within one kilometer along the Line of Control (LoC). The group was being chased for the past 12 hours.

The Army official in Srinagar refused to confirm the number of militants killed in the encounter. However, reports suggest at least eight militants are believed dead. “The exchange of fire is on,” said a police officer.

The encounter comes hours after Pakistan violated ceasefire in Uri Sector earlier in the day in which an Army post came under attack from small arms fire.

Two days ago, 18 soldiers were killed when four militants attacked an Army installation in Uri Sector.

