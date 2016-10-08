The incident occurred when some people had allegedly raised objections over children studying in a local mosque at Khatoli town, in Muzaffarnagar.

Twenty people were injured in a clash between two groups of the same community caused by a dispute over children studying in a mosque at Khatoli town here, police said on Saturday.

A case has has been registered against 22 people, seven of whom have been arrested, SP (crime) Pradeep Gupta said.

The incident occurred when some people had allegedly raised objections over children studying in a local mosque. In the clash that followed, stones were pelted between two groups of people, leaving 20 injured.

Security has been tightened in the area.