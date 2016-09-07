Officials have decided not to clamp curfew anywhere in the Valley in view of the improving situation.

Four persons were injured in clashes on Wednesday between protesters and security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district as restrictions on the assembly of people continued throughout the Valley.

A police official said the four persons sustained injuries when security forces fired pellets and tear gas shells to chase away the protesters.

Elsewhere, three soldiers were injured in an attack by militants in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday morning. Initial reports suggest that the militants ambushed an Army convoy in Hamdwara area. The militants managed to flee from the area after the attack and a major operation is underway to nab them.

While there was no curfew in any part of Kashmir, restrictions on assembly of people were in place in all districts of the Valley, except Srinagar city, he said.

The decision to not clamp curfew anywhere in the Valley was taken in view of the improving situation despite clashes at some places, including in Anantnag district where a youth was killed by security forces during clashes.

Even as life across the Valley continued to remain affected due to the separatist sponsored strike, markets in Srinagar and other places came to life on Tuesday evening as shoppers thronged them in view of the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha, which is being celebrated on September 13.

The commercial hub of Lal Chowk in the city centre, along with the adjoining markets and other markets in most of the district headquarters, was abuzz with activity last evening in view of the 12-hour relaxation in the strike from 6 p.m.

A heavy rush of shoppers was witnessed in Lal Chowk leading to traffic jams at many places around the city centre.

The separatists, who have extended the shutdown programme till September 16, have announced periodic relaxation of the strike on some days of the week.

They have called for a march to the local office of the United Nations Military Obervers’ Group on Eid day for submitting a memorandum to the 71st session of United Nations General Assembly.

Meanwhile, shops, business establishments and petrol pumps continued to remain shut during the daytime. Schools, colleges and other educational institutions also continued to remain closed.

However, attendance in government offices and banks has improved a lot, the official said.

Public transport continued to be off the roads, while there was increased movement of cars and autorickshaws, especially in the civil lines areas of the city, he said.

The violence in the wake of killing of top militant Burhan Wani in an encounter in south Kashmir on July 8, has left 73 people, including two cops, dead and several thousand injured.