National

Manmohan wins Indira Gandhi Prize

more-in

Jury led by Pranab makes the choice

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will be the recipient of this year’s Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development.

A jury headed by former President Pranab Mukherjee made the decision on the award given out annually to individuals and organisations in recognition of creative efforts toward promoting international peace, development and a new international economic order, ensuring that scientific discoveries are used for the larger good of humanity, and enlarging the scope of freedom.

The award, comprising a cash prize of ₹25 lakh and a citation, was instituted by the Indira Gandhi Memorial trust in 1986 and previous recipients include the former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, former President of the Czech Republic Vaclav Havel, and organisations such as the United Nation’s Human High Commissioner for Refugees and ISRO.

Post a Comment
More In National
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 19, 2017 12:44:57 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/manmohan-wins-indira-gandhi-prize/article20552490.ece

© The Hindu