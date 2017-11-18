Manmohan wins Indira Gandhi Prize

more-in

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will be the recipient of this year’s Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development.

A jury headed by former President Pranab Mukherjee made the decision on the award given out annually to individuals and organisations in recognition of creative efforts toward promoting international peace, development and a new international economic order, ensuring that scientific discoveries are used for the larger good of humanity, and enlarging the scope of freedom.

The award, comprising a cash prize of ₹25 lakh and a citation, was instituted by the Indira Gandhi Memorial trust in 1986 and previous recipients include the former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, former President of the Czech Republic Vaclav Havel, and organisations such as the United Nation’s Human High Commissioner for Refugees and ISRO.