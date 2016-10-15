Prosecution not able to prove the motive clearly: Supreme Court

Eighteen years after he was charged with shooting dead a shopkeeper over unpaid fruit juice bill, the Supreme Court acquitted a man sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder. The apex court pooh-poohed the claim of the prosecution about the motive being an unpaid glass of juice, and said it “appears that the theory behind the motive has been given after much thought process”.

The incident goes back to September 3, 1998 when Pankaj, the man acquitted of the crime, went to a juice shop with three of his friends at Bharatpur in Rajasthan. He pulled out a country-made revolver and shot Raj Kumar, one of the two brothers who owned the juice shop, in the neck. Kumar died a few days later after naming Pankaj as his assailant in a dying declaration. The prosecution story is that Kumar had complained to his uncle that Pankaj never paid for his juice, and the latter had nursed a grudge.

The police story convinced the Sessions Court, which sentenced him to a life behind bars in August 2002. The Rajasthan High Court, in 2008, confirmed the life sentence but exonerated his friends, who were co-accused in the case.

Setting aside the conviction, a Bench of Justices Gopala V. Gowda and R.K. Agrawal observed that “conviction based on unsustainable evidence is nothing but sheer abuse of law”.

This was one of the last judgments in which Justice Gowda was part of before his retirement earlier last week.

The verdict, penned by Justice Agrawal, held that the prosecution was not able to prove the motive clearly.

“Though motive is not sine qua non for the conviction of the appellant-accused [Pankaj], the effect of not proving motive raises a suspicion in the mind,” the judgment observed.

The court refused to believe the prosecution version that an unconscious Kumar woke up just in time for the Sub Divisional Magistrate to record his dying declaration. Also, there was no duty doctor to certify that Kumar was fit to give his statement.

The court found that there was no material on record to connect that the gunshot injury suffered by Kumar was from Pankaj’s gun.

“It is a well-settled principle of law that when the genesis and the manner of the incident is doubtful, the accused cannot be convicted ... When evidence produced by the prosecution has neither quality nor credibility, it would be unsafe to rest conviction upon such evidence,” the apex court concluded.