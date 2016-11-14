She had invited CPI(M) general secretary for an Opposition unity against ‘financial emergency.’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s invite to the CPI(M) for an Opposition unity against what she termed ‘financial emergency’ following demonetisation of high value currency was in greater interest of the country and its people, Trinamool Congress vice-president Mukul Roy said on Monday.

“Our policy and fight against the communist forces will never change. We have lost 55,000 supporters at the hands of CPI(M) cadres in West Bengal”, he stated. Mr. Roy said he felt need to speak on the issue as some ‘vested quarters’ and the BJP were trying to confuse people ahead of byelections to two Assembly constituencies in Tripura.

Ms. Banerjee called up CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday.

However, the CPI(M) leadership is “sceptical” about Ms. Banerjee’s proposal. In fact, top leaders in the State have rejected her proposal.

Claiming that Ms. Banerjee is the only leader in the country to take the lead in fight against communalism and support the ordinary masses, Mr. Roy said she cannot remain a silent spectator after the Narendra Modi government imposed an undeclared financial emergency in the country to create immense sufferings to people.

“Thus she gave a clarion call to unite all Opposition parties to fight anti people policies of the NDA government”, he told journalists.

Mr. Roy and Minister Rezzak Molla and some other leaders from the State are currently camping in Tripura to campaign for party nominees for the Barjala and Khowai constituences. Some more party leaders are slated to arrive to campaign for the November 19 byelections.

‘CPI(M) trying to rig polls’

Mr. Roy complained that the CPI(M) cadres have started ‘terror tactics’ to rig by elections. He saw a nexus between CPI(M) and the the Election Commission as, he said, the latter was reluctant to take cognisance of the complaints.

“The Commission has not even sent police observer in the State. Rules are grossly violated”, he alleged.