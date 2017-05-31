Mamata sets up panel to decide on fee of private schools

more-in

In an attempt to rein in arbitrary fee hike and huge donations imposed by a section of private schools, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced the setting up of a self-regulatory committee to decide the fee structure.

At a meeting with the representatives of private schools the Chief Minister questioned the authorities of eight renowned private schools, including La Martiniere for Boys, Heritage School and St. Xavier’s College, on higher fees structure and donation.

“La Martiniere… ₹2. 47 lakh, highest among all. Why are you taking so much and then also donation.. This is a good school. There has been a case on the issue of donation,” Ms. Banerjee said at the gathering.

Abir Adhikari, representative of the school, said the institution did not formally charge any donation.

Political speeches

The Chief Minister expressed displeasure with the authorities of Shri Sikshayatan School, pointing out that the Principal, Sangeeta Tandon, was making students hear political speeches.

“Who has come from Shri Sikshayatan School…You have Madan Tandon there… Why is she making children hear political speeches in the class? This is very bad. Children of Class V, VI, VII and VIII are made to hear political speeches by putting LED,” Ms. Banerjee said at the meeting.

Bratati Bhattacharya, secretary-general of the Sikshayatan Foundation, said the school had inquired into the matter and came to know that such a thing was not happening.

Ms. Banerjee retorted saying that she had information that this practice was continuing till a month ago.

Rational attitude

Ms. Banerjee said the committee would hold meetings at regular intervals, check the balance sheets and decide the school fees with a rational attitude.

“They would also keep a check to ensure there is no misuse of money in the name of donations,” she said.

Bengali compulsory

At the meeting, the Chief Minister made it clear that students would have to study Bengali language compulsory from next year.

“Out of three languages, one will be Bengali. You teach students English or Hindi but at least teach them Bengali as a third language,” she said.

Ms. Banerjee said Bengali would be taught till Class X from next year.