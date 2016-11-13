West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday spoke to President Pranab Mukherjee over the Centre’s demonetisation move and said representatives of political parties will meet him next week over the issue.

“The Hon President was kind enough to take my call. I briefed him about how common people are suffering because of demonetisation,” Ms. Banerjee tweeted on Sunday.

“I thank him for agreeing to meet reps of political parties on Nov 16 or 17 where we will brief him in detail on the grim situation,” she tweeted.

Upping the ante against the BJP, Ms. Banerjee on Saturday said she is not averse to working with arch rival CPI(M) and other opposition parties like the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party to fight against the “anti-people” Modi government which has imposed an “undeclared emergency.”

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of conducting a “surgical strike on the common people” in the name of unearthing black money, she had said the demonetisation move was taken without proper planning causing immense hardship.