“All Indians, including, those doubting it also, can share the credit,” the Defence Minister said.

Amid bitter politics of one-upmanship over the surgical strikes, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday said all Indians including those who have raised doubts can share credit for the operation as it was done by the armed forces and not by any political party.

At the same time, he said that a large share of credit does go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government for decision-making and planning.

“I don’t mind sharing the credit, including on surgical strike, with every countryman because it is done by our armed forces and not by any political party. So all Indians, including, those doubting it also, can share the credit,” he said at a function in Mumbai.

He said sharing of credit will settle the nerves of many.

The Minister said he understands the sentiments of the people and they are satisfied now.

Several political leaders and parties have questioned the surgical strike and have sought proof. The Congress, while officially supporting the government over the strike, has also said that similar operations were undertaken during its tenure also.