Maj. Gen. alleges factional feud

An Armed Forces Tribunal based in the national capital on Wednesday issued notices to several senior officials to respond to the claim by a decorated Major General — who is under probe for alleged sexual harassment — that he is a victim of Army’s fresh factional feud that has erupted in the wake of the surprise appointment of General Bipin Rawat as the Army chief in December 2016.

“ Next date of hearing has been fixed for July 12,” said advocate Anand Kumar, representing Major General M.S. Jaswal, whose promotion to the rank of Lieutenant General is stuck because of the allegations.

Among those who are parties to the case are the Defence Secretary and the Army Chief.

General Jaswal, who was with the Assam Rifles when the alleged incident took place, is now attached to a Corps, which is part of the Kolkata-based Eastern Army Command.

In his filing before the tribunal, Gen. Jaswal has claimed that he was a victim of a “carefully orchestrated, deep-rooted conspiracy against him to frame him in a false charge and malign his military reputation so as to deny him his next rank and all due to the personal bias” of Eastern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Praveen Bakshi.

The government decided to supersede General Bakshi and appoint Gen. Rawat as the Army chief in a surprise move in December.

He said Gen. Bakshi was targeting officers loyal to Army chief Gen. Rawat.

Army’s response

In response to The Hindu report on the issue on Tuesday, the Army claimed that the story was “factually incorrect” and that the Original Application filed by the Major General’s lawyers was “reportedly ‘under defect’.

“The article speaks of victimisation of the petitioner due to alleged internal feuds between two senior officers of the Indian Army which is hereby rebutted as the judicial system within Indian Army is very robust and cannot be influenced by any extraneous reason. The article appears to be a selective leak by an interested party to influence the case or to play mischief,” an Army spokesperson said.

“Full opportunity shall be provided to the petitioner to defend himself during the trial, if ordered,” the Army statement said.