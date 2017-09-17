BJP MP from Rajasthan, Mahant Chandnath dead, RJD MP Mohd. Taslimuddin dies in Chennai

more-in

BJP MP from Alwar Mahant Chandnath, who was suffering from cancer, passed away at a hospital in New Delhi on September 17.

The 61-year-old won the Rajasthan’s Alwar seat in the 2014 parliamentary elections after defeating Congress candidate and former Union Minister Jitendra Singh. BJP state spokesperson Anand Sharma said Mr. Chandnath was suffering from cancer and the end came at a hospital in Delhi. An Apollo Hospital source said, “He was admitted on September 13 and died today at 12.40 a.m.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the death of the MP. “Saddened by the demise of LS MP from Alwar, Mahant Chand Nath ji. He will be remembered for his rich social work. My deepest condolences,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje also expressed condolences to the bereaved family members, saying it is an irreparable loss to to her and the entire BJP family. He will be remembered for his contribution for the developmental works, she said. “I wish peace for the departed soul,” Ms. Raje said in a tweet.

Veteran RJD leader dead

Veteran Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and party MP from Araria Lok Sabha seat, Mohammad

Taslimuddin died at a hospital in Chennai on Sunday.

Taslimuddin was 74. He is survived by his wife, three sons and two daughters.

He died due to breathing problem, the MP's son Sarfaraz Alam, who is also an MLA, said.