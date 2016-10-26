A student of a madrasa in Murshidabad district was allegedly beaten to death by his classmates early on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Gadighat area of Raghunathganj block one in Murshidabad. According to the police, Mamun Seikh (18), a student of a khariji [unrecognised] madrasa, was assaulted by fellow students alleging that he had stolen a mobile phone of a classmate. Twelve students have been detained. The body was sent for post-mortem

Locals said Mr. Seikh was a resident of Jalangi area of the district.

Last February, a student of a minority school in Burwan block of the district was allegedly beaten to death by the headmaster and warden for coming out of the school premises to meet his parents without the school authority’s permission.