First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan term plea filed by activist ‘Traffic’ Ramaswamy a “Publicity Interest Litigation”.

The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) moved by activist 'Traffic' K.R. Ramaswamy seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to declare the "real" status of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, who is recuperating in the Apollo Hospitals here, with material proofs before the court.

Terming the PIL a "Publicity Interest Litigation", the First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan warned the petitioner not to use the forum for political purposes.

On Monday, Mr. Ramaswamy approached the High Court seeking a direction to declare the “real” status of her health, with material proofs including photographs before the court.

The octogenarian, who approached the court on Monday, also wanted it to direct the Principal Secretary to the Governor to consider appointing an interim chief minister in accordance with law.

On Tuesday, since his plea was not listed for hearing, the petitioner made an urgent mention before a Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and R. Mahadevan, as the First Bench, which usually hears such matters, was seated at the Madurai Bench of the court on Tuesday. The Division Bench suggested the Additional Advocate General to get instructions from the authorities concerned and made an oral observation that people have the right to know the status of the Chief Minister's health, as she is in a responsible position of governing the affairs of the State.

On Thursday, when the plea came up for hearing before the First Bench, the Chief Justice turned down the plea.

In his plea, the octogenarian petitioner submitted that rumours about the Chief Minister’s health were doing the rounds ever since she was was admitted in the hospital. They impacted life in the State, and in some areas in Chennai, even shops were closed.