The list of holidays for 2017 (17 'compulsory' to mark various festivals etc, 2 out of 35 restricted, eight casual and thirty earned, paid and unpaid sick leave, maternity leave of six months for new mothers as per central government rules) with five-day a week schedule could easily make the Lok Sabha Secretariat as one of the most supportive and inclusive work organisations in the world.

A circular of the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued on August 26 details in two separate annexure the list of holidays. In effect each employee can avail 111 days of paid leave in a year of 365 days with Saturdays and Sunday in a year accounting for 54.

Employees of the Central Government Administrative Offices are almost on par with their counterparts in the Lok Sabha Secretariat. They also function on a five-day week schedule. As per the 2017 holiday list for the central employees working in offices located outside Delhi/New Delhi have 14 holidays compulsorily in addition to three optional holidays.

Besides the listed 14 Compulsory holidays, three holidays shall be decided from the list indicated by the Central Government Employees Welfare Coordination Committee in the State Capitals, if necessary, in consultation with Coordination Committees at other places in the State.

The final list applicable uniformly to all Central Government offices within the concerned State shall be notified accordingly and no change can be carried out thereafter.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat employees will be allowed to avail himself/herself of any two holidays from the list of Restricted Holidays as indicated in the second Annexure.

“These Holidays (Compulsory and Restricted) will be observed subject to the exigencies of work and arrangements being made for the disposal of urgent work”, the circular says.

The centre has made it clear that no substitute holiday shall be allowed if any of the festival holidays initially declared subsequently happens to fall on a weekly off or any other non-working day or in the event of more than one festivals falling on the same day.

In respect of nationalised Banks, the holidays are regulated by the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance.