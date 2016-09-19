Prime Minister Modi to meet top officials today

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the border areas of the State.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and top officials of the Ministries of Home and Defence, Army, paramilitary forces and chiefs of intelligence agencies briefed Mr. Singh on the latest ground report in the Kashmir Valley as well as along the Line of Control (LoC).

Possible strategies to deal with fresh challenges arising out of the terror attack at the Army Brigade Headquarters, located along the LoC, was also discussed in the meeting, sources said. Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, who postponed his visit to Srinagar, also attended the meeting. The Home Minister and the top officials also reviewed the security situation across the country, particular along the western border — from Punjab to Gujarat, the sources said.

Updates:

12.05 p.m.: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting on the attack.

11.36 a.m.: Congress leader Digvijay Singh, in a series of tweets, makes a strong pitch for building strong international pressure to isolate Pakistan and stresses on looking into the “failure” of the Army to protect its camp near the LoC.

“We compromised to let Masood Azhar go after Indian Airlines hijack. Lesson? Never compromise with National Security,” the Congress General Secretary says. “Masood Azhar’s Jaish-e-Mohammad behind the attack. Of course with full connivance of Pakistan Establishment.”

“Should also look at the failure of the Army to protect its Army Camp near the LOC.” "Pay homage to the Martyrs in Uri. GOI must strongly build International pressure to isolate Pakistan”, the Congress leader adds.

11.23 a.m.: Dinakar Peri reports: Mortal remains of the soldiers being flown to their respective destinations by IAF An-32s.

11.13 a.m.: Sources say the Prime Minister will meet top officials, including Mr. Singh, Mr. Parrikar and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, at 11.45 a.m.

11.10 a.m.: A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is expected to visit Uri to gather leads and other evidence from the terror attack site.

10.45 a.m.: Rajnath Singh chairs high-level meeting at North Block; NSA Ajit Doval also present

11.00 a.m.: Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, along with Army chief General Dalbir Singh, pays tribute to the 17 jawans. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also pays tributes to the martyred soldiers. Ms. Mufti had said the attack was aimed at “triggering fresh violence and creating a war-like situation in the region.”