Live updates: Rahul Gandhi takes over as Congress president

The Congress party is all geared up to welcome Rahul Gandhi as its 87th president on Saturday, marking a generational shift at the helm of India's oldest political party. Mr. Gandhi is set to take over the baton from his mother Sonia Gandhi, who, at 70, is its longest serving chief.

Ms. Gandhi has indicated that she is ready to retire even as the party spokesperson clarified that her remark was in reference to the post, not politics as a whole.

Editorial: Born to rule — On Rahul Gandhi's elevation

Mr. Gandhi, 47, who had taken over as the party vice-president in January 2013, was elected unopposed as the party president on December 11.

Latest updates:

Ms. Gandhi continues

Twenty years ago when you elected me and I was addressing you, I was nervous and scared. How would I handle this institution?, I wondered. Until then my relation to politics was a personal one because of my marriage with Rajiv ji.

The family I married into was revolutionary. Indira ji sacrificed family for nation. She taught me the basic values that made the Constitution. When she was assassinated, I felt like my mother was gone. Those days I wanted to keep my husband and children away from politics. My husband was given the onerous responsibility to lead the nation. But then, my husband was killed and I lost my anchor - it took me time to stabilize after that.

But then when I saw the Congress becoming weak, I took up the responsibility. I thought that may Indira ji and my husband would have felt bad if I did not do so. When I took over, we had 3 States and was far away from Centre. Whatever we have achieved, it was not the work of one person but the effort of all of you. We went on to form State govt in over two dozen States - we did exemplary work.

Dr. Singh did great work and our government represented every section and worked for every section. Since 2014, we are again in the opposition and there are huge challenges before us. We won't get scared and won't bow down...we won't back off from protecting the values of the Constitution. Power is not our aim but the country is our aim.

These days, every day there is an assault on the fundamental values, an assault on free speech, an atmosphere of fear... Congress needs to introspect. If we don't do that, we can't represent the 'aam aadmi'.

India is a country of youth. I am sure we will have a new energy.

Rahul is my son and not proper for me to praise him. But I have to say, from his childhood, he has faced the brunt of violence and since he came into politics he has been facing vicious personal attacks too. I am proud of his patience and I am sure he will lead you with pride and intelligence.

Twenty years is like a lifetime. I thank you for your love and affection and I thank you from the bottom of my heart. Jai Hind.

Rahul Gandhi hugs his mother as she completes her speech and hands over the stage to him.

Firecrackers interrupt Ms. Gandhi's address

Before I start my address, I congratulate & bless Rahul Ji for taking charge as Congress President, says Sonia Gandhi

Ms. Gandhi's, chokes up a little. She pauses as the fireworks go off non-stop. Janardan Dwivedi appeals to the party members to pause the firecrackers so that Ms. Gandhi can resume her speech.

20 years ago, when you elected me as President, she begins, even as the crackers continue. "I can't shout as my voices goes," she says, a visibly disturbed as Rahul Gandhi pacifies her, saying it'll stop in five minutes. She pauses for the crackers to subside.

Memento for Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi presented a memento and a shawl - Dr. Singh presents the memento and Moti Lal Vohra presents the shawl.

Fireworks go off as she speaks for the final time as the Congress President.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives for the ceremony | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

This is a 'historic' occasion, says Dr. Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Dr. Manmohan Singh calls it a unique and historic occasion. "I can't help getting emotional', he adds.

As Prime Minister for 10 years, I had the privilege of the guidance of Sonia Gandhi and we took some historic decisions. The average growth rate was 7.8% per annum... we lifted 140 million from poverty, he says. I salute Soniaji for the magnificent leadership she has provided through the years.

"Rahul just has been trained for a long period and brings to this office a new sense of dedication and commitment, with courage and humility", Mr. Singh says.

Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi at Mr. Gandhi's swearing in ceremony. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

"He is taking over at a time when there are disturbing trends in our politics. An academic said that the politics of fears will take over politics of hope. Rahul ji, we depend on you to keep the politics of hope. Our party will scale new heights and may your path be blessed", he adds.

Rahul Gandhi is the new Congress President

Head of Central Election Authority Mullapally Ramachandran hands over the Certificate of Election to the newly-elected president of Congress. He says Mr. Gandhi has his best guide to face challenges and convert into the opportunity

Rahul and Sonia Gandhi arrive for the ceremony

Dr. Manmohan Singh arrives on stage. Ms. Sonia Gandhi and Mr. Gandhi arrive together for the swearing in ceremony.

Scene outside Congress headquarters as Rahul Gandhi is set to take over as the party President. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Dr. Manmohan Singh expected to accompany Rahul Gandhi

Mr. Gandhi's elevation will be completed after the Central Election Authority President hands over the Certificate of Election to him.

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi are expected to accompany him to the function. Other guests include Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Robert Vadra and senior party leaders Sushil Kumar Shinde, P Chidamabaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ambika Soni, Kapil Sibal and Ashok Gehlot.

Among young leaders Milind Deora, Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia present.