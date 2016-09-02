Live Updates

A bus of North Bengal Surface Transport Corporation was attacked in Cooch Behar district. The picture shows AITUC workers staging a demonstration at Khammam bus stand on Friday. Photo: G.N.Rao

Over 15 crore workers are part of the strike; higher minimum wages, provision of social security to unorganised workers are some of the demands.

Ten central trade unions across the country have called for a nationwide strike against the "anti-labour policies" of the government. While this is dissimilar to a government-sponsored bandh, the ways it may affect daily life on Friday might vary from one state to another.

10.06 am: Attendance in many schools and colleges was less than normal, while the markets have started opening as usual, in Karnataka.

As schools were closed on account of the general strike, children plays cricket in Bengaluru. Photo: K. Bhagya Prakash As schools were closed on account of the general strike, children plays cricket in Bengaluru. Photo: K. Bhagya Prakash

10.05 am: CPI(M) State Sectrary Surjya kanta mishra leading a rally in north Kolkata in support of Bharat Bandh.

10.04 am: While some IT companies have declared a holiday, it is business as usual for most offices in the city. "My office hasn't arranged transport and has asked us to work from home," said IT employee Prashant M.

RTC unions hold dharna at Khammam bus station on Friday. RTC unions hold dharna at Khammam bus station on Friday.

09.45 am: "I will reach Dubai at 2 pm, will monitor Bandh situation from there," said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee before leaving for Rome.

09.44 am: The impact of bandh started reflecting in some of the schools unofficially declaring holiday for pre primary sections in the city, even as there was no official announcement of holiday either by the education department or the district administration.

09.37 am: CPI(M) MLA and Mayor of Siliguri Municipal Corporation Asok Bhattacharya arrested in Siliguri along with 15 other protesters. "Our people have been arrested without any provocation," says Siliguri Mayor Ashok Bhattacharya.

09.31 am: Today's strike by trade unions is illogical; Government has proactively increased minimum wage by 42 per cent, says Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu

09.27 am: Assistant Commissioner of Police (Manesar) Dharambir said the detained workers were trying to prevent other workers from entering the Maruti company.

09.23 am: Uttar Pradesh roadways employees' strike disrupts normal life; visuals from bus stand.

09.14 am: Thirteen Maruti Workers at IMT Manesar detained by the Gurgaon Police

09.06 am: Schools and colleges in Bengaluru urban district are closed as a precautionary measure.

The BMTC buses parked inside the Bsnashankari depot due to general strike in Bangalore on Friday. The BMTC buses parked inside the Bsnashankari depot due to general strike in Bangalore on Friday.

09.04 am: Mixed response to the strike as some shops and commercial establishments were open in Hyderabad. Government buses were off the road in Hyderabad, commuters are left in lurch.

Three RTC Unions participate in #GeneralStrike at Kothagudem in Khammam district @hindugnr1 pic.twitter.com/V1Yyn2AZxC — Hyderabad Connect (@HydConnect) September 2, 2016

09.03 am: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation operates 483 of the 1097 schedules.

Stop the Assault on the Working Class! #WorkersStrikeBack at the anti-Worker, anti-People policies of the Modi... https://t.co/hiPbPQvPl2 — Bineesh Thiruvali (@Bineeshkp) September 2, 2016

09.01 am: It seems to be a curious case in West Bengal, as procession was held by Left Parties in support of the strike while the ruling Trinamool Congress took out a procession opposing the strike.

09.00 am: No effect in Bengaluru, cab services normal.

08.50 a.m: Before leaving for Vatican, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said "people of the State do not want Bandh. No impact of Bandh in West Bengal."

08:45 am: This is the fourth all-India strike since the coming together of the central unions in 2009. The earlier ones were in 2010, 2011 and 2015.

Today India will see 2 things -- the biggest general strike & its complete blackout by corporate media! #strikehard #Sept2Strike — WohBoli (@ShoshitBoli) September 2, 2016

08:30 am: What are the striking workers’ demands? - There were five demands in the first all-India strike in 2010, and seven more were added in the subsequent strikes. Among the 12 major demands are the following: minimum wage of not less than Rs. 18,000 per month; stop contractualisation of labour for perennial work, and ensure the payment of same wage and benefits for contract workers as regular workers; scrapping of proposed labour law amendments and universal social security for all workers.

08:00 am: Bus services in Bengaluru are expected to be hit as some Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) employee unions will be joining the strike.

07:30 am: A bus of North Bengal Surface Transport Corporation attacked in Cooch Behar district in West Bengal. The Bandh near total in Siliguri

07:00 am: Mixed response to trade union Bharat Bandh in West Bengal. 357 police pickets at markets, busy street intersections central business district put up by Kolkata Police. 3000 police personal deployed on roads in Kolkata

06:30 am: Coal production hit in all the 14 underground mines and four open cast projects in Ramagundam of Karimnagar district. All private educational institutions have declared holiday.

A family strands at an empty bus stand in view of the general strike by the trade unions in Khammam on Friday. Photo: G.N. Rao A family strands at an empty bus stand in view of the general strike by the trade unions in Khammam on Friday. Photo: G.N. Rao

06:15 am: In Karimnagar, all the RTC buses are confined to their depots as part of nation-wide general strike. All bus stations wore deserted look.

06:00 am: All the central trade unions, except BMS, and the majority of independent trade unions are participating.All private, public sector, and unorganised sector workers, except Railways and non-industrial workers in government NGOs, are expected to join. Read more