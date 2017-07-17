Presidential poll Live: TMC, GJM MLAs indulge in war of words during voting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to vote for electing the next President of India, in New Delhi on Monday. Voting began at 10 am and will continue till 5 pm . A total of 32 polling stations — one in the Parliament House and one each in the State legislative Assemblies — have been set up, officials said.

The electorate, comprising Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members and members of Assemblies, is tilted in favour of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), but the Opposition is working to seek support of some regional parties in favour of its candidate.

The NDA has thrown its weight behind former Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind. A conglomerate of 14 Opposition parties have joined hands to declare former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar as their presidential candidate.

The Election Commission has appointed 33 observers who are overseeing the conduct of the election. While two observers are present in the Parliament House, one each is deployed in the respective Assemblies.

The results will be declared on July 20. A total of 4,896 voters — 4,120 MLAs and 776 elected MPs — are eligible to cast their ballot. MLCs of States with legislative council are not part of the electoral college.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who are yet to resign from the Lok Sabha, voted in the respective Assemblies.

5:00 pm: The NCP rubbished “rumours” that some of its MLAs and MPs may indulge in cross-voting in the presidential election and asserted that the party stands firmly with Meira Kumar. “The rumours that NCP MPs and MLAs are voting for the NDA presidential candidate are false. We are voting for our candidate Meira Kumar,” NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said. He said the party has been with Kumar throughout her candidature process and during the filing of her nomination papers. “All rumours are baseless and should be ignored,” he said.

4.00 pm: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah voiced hope that parties facing the BJP in the states will revisit their decision to vote for NDA pick Ram Nath Kovind “considering the situation” in the country. “So there is hope that those parties, which have till now opposed the BJP and will be the target of the party in the coming state elections, might change their decision (to support Kovind) at the last moment considering the situation in the country,” Omar told reporters after casting his vote at Jammu and Kashmir assembly.

“As far as the numbers are concerned, it seems the NDA has an advantage in the electoral college, but in a secret ballot you cannot show your vote to anyone,” he said.

3.30 pm: "We voted for Meira Kumar to register our protest against “present atrocities” in the country". All opposition parties must unite together. This is the best time. We will play an aggressive role in Parliament. We are ready to go to jail but will not bow our heads," "says Mamata Banerjee

3:00 pm: The Chief Ministerof Delhi, Arvind Kejirwal today said MLAs should vote in the presidential poll according to their conscience. Earlier in the day, an Opposition BJP MLA had claimed that “10-12 legislators” of the ruling AAP had voted for the NDA’s candidate, Ram Nath Kovind. “We are supporting Meira Kumar (opposition presidential candidate). All should vote following their conscience,” Kejriwal, who cast his vote in the Delhi assembly, said in response.

2:15 pm: The Congress-led Opposition’s presidential candidate Meira Kumar urged the members of the electoral college to heed their “voice of conscience” and vote for an ideology that binds India. “Today is a very important day. Today, the collegium will take a decision and you all know I am a candidate in this contest to fight the battle of ideology,” Ms. Kumar said. The former Lok Sabha speaker said that the ideology of “social justice, inclusiveness, secularism, transparency, freedom of expression and press, poverty alleviation and total destruction of caste system” binds India together. It is very important that “we protect and preserve it”, she said.

1:50pm: In Goa, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar cast his vote in the first one hour at the Goa secretariat. Goa Forward Party’s Jayesh Salgaoncar and Vinod Palyekar, Congress’ Philip Neri Rodrigues, Ravi Naik, Digambar Kamat and Tony Fernandes, and BJP’s Pramod Sawant and Pravin Zantye were among the early voters. Goa Assembly has 40 members. However, 38 MLAs are eligible to vote in today’s election as Vishwajit Rane (Congress) and Siddharth Kuncolienkar (BJP) have resigned.

1:15 pm In West Bengal, the Darjeeling unrest cast its spell during voting. There was an heated exchange between Trinamool MLA Paresh Pal and GJM MLAs.

Mr. Pal took a swipe at three GJM MLAs saying they have set the Hills on fire. Mr. Pal also targeted BJP MLA Dilip Ghosh alleging that he is also behind the unrest. This triggered war of words between the MLAs.

12:45 pm As many as 161 members of the total of 225 have exercised their franchise for presidential polls from Karnataka by 12.30 pm. All the 48 members of the BJP and its allied have cast their votes by 11.45 am itself. BJP MLA C. T. Ravi was the first to exercise franchise.

Five rebel MLAs of JD(S) came to exercise their franchise along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

12:30 pm Jailed NCP MLAs Chhagan Bhujbal and Ramesh Kadam also exercised their franchise in the presidential election.

Mr. Bhujbal is lodged at Arthur Road jail in connection with a money laundering case. Mr. Kadam is an undertrial in Byculla jail for an embezzlement case.

12:15 pm The voting for the presidential election started at the Vidhan Bhawan in south Mumbai this morning with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is an MLA from Nagpur, among the early voters. Former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar also reached the polling centre early to cast his vote.

11:55 am Sachin Tendulkar, Subramanian Swamy, Mary Kom. All of them cannot vote in this election. Do you know why? Because they are nominated members. The two nominated Anglo Indian members of Lok Sabha and 12 nominated members of Rajya Sabha are ineligible to vote.

11:50 am West Bengal is another State that will vote in favour of Ms. Kumar. Of the 294 MLAs in the Assembly, 288 are supporting Ms. Kumar. Three MLAs from BJP and three from Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, an ally of BJP, will vote for NDA nominee Mr. Kovind. Voting is underway, says Shiv Sahay Singh.

11:45 am What happens are the voting ends? After the conclusion of voting at 5 pm, the ballot boxes will be sealed and sent to Delhi. The counting of votes will take place on July 20 in New Delhi where all the ballot boxes will be brought from various State capitals.

11:40 am Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Union Minister Uma Bharti were among those who cast their votes for the presidential poll in Lucknow. The voting began at 10 am at the Tilak Hall.

“This is matter of pride for the people of Uttar Pradesh, the the son of the State is going to become the President”, said Mr. Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh MLAs wait for their turn to cast the vote at Tilk Hall in Lucknow on Monday. | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

11:30 am Former Gujarat chief minister Anandiben Patel was among the first to cast vote as voting for the presidential election started at the State secretariat. As the Assembly complex is undergoing renovation, the voting is taking place at Swarnim Sankul-2 complex inside the secretariat.

11:20 am Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanaswamy casts his vote.

11:05 am As many as 120 legislators have cast their votes in Chennai as of 11 am. All the factions of AIADMK have declared their support to Ram Nath Kovind. The DMK and Congress are backing Ms. Kumar.

DMK chief Karunanidhi, probably for the first time, will not be voting in this election due to his ill health.

11:00 am The value of the vote of each legislator varies based on the population of the State he/she belongs to.

Here is the calculation:

Value of Vote of an MLA of (for example) Tamil Nadu in the Presidential Election 2012

Total Population of Tamil Nadu (1971 Census) = 411,99,168

Total Number of Elected Members of the State Assembly = 234

The Value of Votes of each MLA = 41199168/ (234 X 1000) = 176

Value of Votes of an MP in the Presidential Election 2012

Total value of votes of the elected MLAs of all states = 5,49,474

Total number of elected MPs = 543 (Lok Sabha) + 233 (Rajya Sabha) = 776

Value of vote for each MP = 5,49,474/776 = 708.

10:40 am Did you notice the pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu casting their votes? Take a closer look at the ballot papers. They are of different colours. There is a reason behind it.

The MPs will use a green ballot, while MLAs use pink ones. This is because the value of the vote of an MP and that of an MLA varies. Thus the colour makes voting of votes easier for the polling personnel.

10:30 am A scene from Parliament House.

Parliamentarians wait for their turn to exercise their franchise at Parlliament House in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

10:30 am Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was the first person to cast his vote from Andhra Pradesh. He exercised his franchise at AP Assembly in the new capital city of Amaravati.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu casting his vote at Presidential election from Amravati. | Photo Credit: Ch. Vijaya Bhaskar

After the Chief Minister, it was Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Dr Kodela Sivaprasada Rao's turn to cast his vote.

10:20 am A total of 235 legislators will be casting their votes from Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Besides the 233 Tamil Nadu MLAs, an MLA from Kerala, and Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan have been allowed to vote in Chennai on prior permission from the Election Commission, reports Dennis Jesudasan.

10:10 am Voting gets underway at Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president and Naranpura MLA Amit Shah are among early voters. Mr. Shah is among five MLAs who got permission to vote in Parliament premises instead of their Legislative Assembly.

10:00 am And the voting to choose India's President has begun. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was the first person to cast his vote from Assembly premises at Fort St. George in Chennai.

9:30 am While the BJP has managed to ramp up support of as many as 40 parties for its presidential nominee, the scene in Kerala is different. Mr. Kovind is likely to get only one vote — that of BJP MLA O. Rajagopal. Both the LDF and UDF are supporting Ms. Kumar.

9:00 am Does it make a difference if an MLA is from Sikkim or Uttar Pradesh? In Presidential election, yes.

The value of an MLA’s vote depends on the population of the state he or she represents. But the value of the vote of an MP is fixed at 708.

7:35 am In a rare case, the Election Commission has disqualified a minister from voting. Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra cannot vote in this election since the EC had disqualified him for three years over paid news charges, holding him guilty of not giving a true account of expenses incurred in the 2008 Assembly polls.

07:25 am While battle lines appear to have been clearly drawn since almost all parties made it clear to whom it would extend its support, cross-voting is likely to affect the margin of victory.

The Samajwadi Party, for instance, appears split. While Akhilesh Yadav has backed Ms. Kumar, his father backs Mr. Kovind. Whom will the party legislators support? We have to wait and watch.

07:20 am In Telangana, the TRS conducted a mock voting session yesterday to train its legislators the right way to vote.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekara Rao warned party MLAs that their votes would be invalidated if they marked the ballots wrongly. This would bring a bad name not only to the party but also to the State in its infancy.

07:15 am For Puducherry, this election is much more than electing the President. The ruling Congress-DMK combine will be keenly tracking the signs of solidarity or lack thereof in the Opposition ranks as voting by secret ballot begins at 10 a.m. on Monday, says M. Dinesh Varma.

Though the Congress-DMK regime enjoys a simple majority in the 30-member House (with 17 MLAs, including two DMK legislators), some hectic backroom manoeuvres during the recent visit of BJP national president Amit Shah has set off speculation about a possible disruption in the political calculus in the near future, he writes.

07:12 am The States are also gearing up for voting. The Election Commission has taken every step to ensure free and fair election, it is not even allowing legislators to carry their own pen!

An Election Commission display board informing electors about the use of a special pen to mark ballot papers in the presidential election, at the voting centre in Tamil Nadu Secretariat, Chennai on July 15, 2017. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

07:10 am While chances of Ram Nath Kovind, the NDA’s candidate for President, winning the polls are brighter than former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, her name will appear first on the ballot.

The ballot paper for MPs will be green in colour while MLAs will be given pink coloured ballot papers. A pen with violet coloured ink will be provided to voters to mark their preference

07:05 am While the voting for electing the next President of India will take place today, the winner will be sworn in to office by the Chief Justice of India, in a time honoured ritual in the Central Hall of Parliament on July 25.

In between these fixed points of rituals of state, is a world of preparation, protocol and politics.

07:00 am The voting in Parliament House in New Delhi will take place in room number 62, and coincidentally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi will all be casting their votes from table number 6 in this room.

Simultaneously the voting will begin in all States at 10 am. While the MLAs will vote in their respective legislative assemblies, the MPs after getting prior approval from the Election Commission have a choice of exercising their franchise either in the Parliament premises or at their home State.