The prime minister addresses rally after the inauguration in Jamnagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the first phase of SAUNI (Saurashtra Narmada Avataran for Irrigation) project in which nearly 10 dams and reservoirs of Rajkot, Jamnagar and Morbi would be filled up with the water of Narmada river.

The Rs 12,000 crore project is considered to be an ambitious one for Modi, who had announced the project in 2012 when he was the chief minister of Gujarat, to fill up nearly 115 dams of Saurashtra region which faces shortage of water for irrigation and drinking.

“Nearly ten dams of three districts would be filled up with water from Narmada under the project, which would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Aji-3 dam site,” Rajkot district Collector Vikrant Pandey said.



Live updates from our correspondent Mahesh Langa and agencies

1:33 pm: Gujarat has adopted the mantra of 'vikas'. We took up the issue of better road connectivity across India and, particularly, in villages: Modi

1:22 pm: At Modi's first public rally in Gujarat after taking his post as the prime minister in 2014, he says, "we have launched an intergrated crop insurance scheme to help farmers."

1:20 pm: SAUNI project is an initiative that will make every Gujarati proud. All of us should take note of how this project has come through: Modi.

1:18 pm: Whatever I have learnt in Gujarat and whatever the state has taught me is immense and the entire country benefits from that today: Modi

1:14 pm: "Narmada project is an engineering marvel. It uses the highest technology to pump water in difficult terrains," says the PM.

1:12 pm: Six water bodies, check dams, farm ponds have been built in the state. Topography of Saurashtra is like inverted saucer. It is very difficult to supply water but Gujarat has ensured it: Modi

1:08 pm: Few people did not like what I said then, they disagreed with me but I remained firm on my stand that water is of prime importance: Modi.

1:07 pm: When I became the CM, I told farmers to concentrate on water and water conservation: Modi in Jamnagar.

1:04 pm: "Whatever I learnt in Gujarat has helped me a lot when I went to Delhi," says Modi.

1:00 pm: PM begins to address a large group of people who have gathered for the event in Jamnagar. Speaking in Gujarati, Modi says "I am thankful to the Gujarat govt. for inviting me to inaugurate this project."

PM Narendra Modi speaking at the inauguration of SAUNI project in Jamnagar (Gujarat) pic.twitter.com/j6Y9PA7qw1 — ANI (@ANI_news) August 30, 2016

12:58 pm: "Modi ensured that the Narmada project is completed at the earliest," says Nitin Patel, Deputy CM of Gujarat, at the rally.

12:45 pm: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, his predecessor Anandiben Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, and other ministers of Gujarat government are also present at the rally.

12:28 pm:

12:22 pm:

Gujarat: PM Modi to address a public rally shortly after inaugurating the first phase of SAUNI project in Jamnagar pic.twitter.com/XBFe1XSW7d — ANI (@ANI_news) August 30, 2016

12:10 pm: After the inauguration, Modi will address a rally at Dhrol in Jamnagar district. This is will be Modi's first public rally in Gujarat since he became the prime minister in 2014.

11:55 am: The prime minister opens the pipeline to release water into the dam at Aji-3 dam site in Jamnagar.

11:52 am: Modi, in 2012, then chief minister of Gujarat, had launched the SAUNI scheme, to be developed at a cost of Rs 1,200 crores.

11:50 am: PM Modi reaches the dam site where Narmada water will be released.

11:40 am: Under Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation Yojna (SAUNI), the state government envisages to fill 115 dams with excess overflowing water of Sardar Sarovar dam across river Narmada by a web of pipeline networks.

11:30 am: On Monday, the newly-appointed Gujarat CM said: "As many as 10 dams will be filled upto the brim in the first phase. We plan to fill 115 dams of Saurashtra region. The four-phased project is expected to be completed before 2019.”

11:00 am: Prime Minister Modi arrives in Jamnagar for the inauguration of the irrigation project.

10:45 am: Preparations are underway at the venue where PM will address a public rally. Heavy security is in place. Photo: ANI