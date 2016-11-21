"Opposition to continue to press for adjournment motion in Lok Sabha on demonetisation," Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said.

On Friday, day three of the winter session of Parliament, Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted with BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi demanding an apology from Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad for his remarks on Thursday.

Mr. Azad had made comments linking the Uri terror attack casualties to the deaths during the demonetisation “crisis”. The Lok Sabha did not see much happening in the first leg, with the Opposition creating ruckus over the demonetisation issue.

Legislative business at the Lok Sabha today

Bills to be introduced:

The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2016

The Admiralty (Jurisdiction and Settlement of Maritime Claims) Bill, 2016

Bills for Consideration and Passing: The Mental Healthcare Bill, 2016.

Legislative business at the Rajya Sabha today

Bills for Consideration and Passing:

The Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2014

The Employee's Compensation (Amendment) Bill, 2016

Latest updates:

"Opposition to continue to press for adjournment motion in Lok Sabha on demonetisation," Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Lok sabha proceedings begin. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan condoles the loss of lives in Indore Patna Express train accident.

Opposition MP's start shouting slogans as question hour begins in Rajya Sabha.