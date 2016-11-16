Opposition seeks honest debate on demonetisation in winter session of Parliament, which begins today

The Government is bracing for a stormy winter Session of Parliament beginning today, with the Opposition presenting a united face in seeking to corner it over the demonetisation issue.

The Opposition also has a string of other issues, which include the surgical strikes across the LoC, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the OROP to rake up during the session that will last a month.

During the session, nine Bills are expected to be listed for introduction, consideration and passing. Two Bills are listed for withdrawal, according to PRS India.

Modi speaks ahead of session

He begins his address the media by thanking the Opposition parties for allowing the passage of the GST Bill in the previous session. He assures that the winter session would see "a very positive discussion" on all issues.

He asserts that the government believes in debating every issue in an "open manner."

A round-up of the important developments:

PM asks parties to unite in national interest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed to all political parties to let a “signal go from the winter session of Parliament that all parties can come together on an issue of national interest,” referring to his decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 on November 8, at an all-party meeting called by his government on the eve of the session.

The Opposition, however, strongly demanded an honest debate on demonetisation, as the suffering of the common people on the ground was getting worse by the day. It also wanted to know whether or not members of the ruling party had been tipped off before the announcement of the decision.

Government managers said they were ready for a debate but apprehended a washout of at least a week and a half of an already abbreviated session of 22 sittings. More...

Now, ink to deter repeat cash swap

The government on Tuesday asked banks to start using indelible ink to mark and identify persons who exchange old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes upto Rs 4,500 to ensure that the facility isn’t used multiple times, even as people continued to queue up for cash to meet their daily needs at banks and ATMs across the country. More...

BJP ally Shiv Sena to join Opposition march

The Shiv Sena, a member of the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), will join a group of Opposition parties, led by Mamata Bannerjee’s Trinamool Congress, that will meet President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday to stress that the demonetisation exercise by the Centre has adversely affected the poor and vulnerable. More...

Arvind Kejriwal's allegations

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged on the floor of the Delhi Assembly that an Adtiya Birla Group company paid a bribe of Rs. 25 crore to the then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi.

The development comes hours after The Hindu reported on a complaint filed by advocate and activist Prashant Bhushan with the Central Board of Direct Taxes pertaining to a set of documents recovered by the Income-Tax Department from the premises of two major industrial houses, detailing alleged massive payouts to prominent politicians. More...

Keep stocks of indelible ink ready, Mysore Paints and Varnish told

