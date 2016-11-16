"The march is to save common people from disaster," she tells reporters before heading for Rashtrapati Bhavan

‎Four Opposition parties, led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee, met President Pranab Mukherjee and presented him with memorandums to highlight the way the poor are suffering, thanks to the snap decision of demonetising Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes.

The other parties that accompanied the Trinamool Congress (TMC) were the National Conference, Hardik Patel's new party, the AAP, the ex- Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, and the Shiv Sena, a NDA constituent.

In a memorandum, the TMC said, “I appeal ‎to you on behalf of the toiling masses, those who eke out a living by trading in small goods and services and those from the villages of India, to use your highest office to intervene and stop this financial chaos and insecurity and protect them from a situation which is more than an unannounced 'financial emergency'.”

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah‎ said ‎only four per cent of the population have credit cards.

Everyone made it clear that they supported the idea of tackling black money, but stressed that while hardworking people were being harassed and humiliated, the rich and those who have black money were getting away.

PTI reports:

Rahul seeks action against PM's “industrialist friends”

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday sharpened his attack on the Modi government over demonetisation, saying no action was being taken against the “real black marketeers” and the “industrialist friends” of the Prime Minister.

Talking to reporters outside the Bhiwandi court in Thane district, after being granted bail in a defamation case, he said, “Those who are real black marketeers, those who have Rs 10-20000 crore, those who go with Modi in planes, action should be taken against them. No action is being taken.”

He said, “There is no investigation or action taken against Modiji’s industrialist friends. You are being made to stand in queues. Your money will be given to those select 15-20 industrialists. You all know their names. He [Mr. Modi] is running their government.”

Earlier, addressing Congress supporters who had gathered outside the court, Mr.Gandhi said long queues before banks and ATMs had caused problems for the common man. “The masses are standing in a queue. Do you see any rich person, a big industrialist standing in queue? Did you get Rs. 4000 notes? Did you get indelible ink mark on your hands?,” ” he asked.

Later, while returning from Bhiwandi, he stopped at the ATM of a public sector bank in Vakola here as he saw a long queue and interacted with the people, Congress leader Kripashankar Singh told PTI.

The Congress’s Twitter handle also posted a picture of Mr. Gandhi meeting the people in the queue.

“Listening to people’s woes as they try & access their hard earned money, SBI ATM, Vakola, Mumbai,” the tweet read.