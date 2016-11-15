People continue to throng ATMs across the country; Task Force set up monitor fake currency situation

Even as the Opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, TMC, NCP and the JD(U), are to meet soon to formulate strategies in the coming winter session of Parliament to take on the government on the issue of demonetisation, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das, in a press meet on Tuesday, made a couple of announements to combat the crisis of cash crunch.

Mr. Das said indelible ink would be used at banks to identify people who exchange notes. He also announced the formation of a special task force to monitor the infusion of fake currency in to the market, especially in the vulnerable areas of the country. He pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the supply of currency for the second time in two days on Monday night.

Mr. Das urged places of worship, who receive smaller denomination notes, to deposit them in banks so supply of these notes increases.

He warned people not to fall prey to rumours being spread through social media.'We have enough stock of salts and there is no reason for a temporary surge in price or shortage. Supply of essential commodities is being closely monitored. There are a lot of stories spreading through social media, like reports of certain institutions going on strike. There is no such thing, please don't believe such reports.''

Updates of the day:

Prachanda asks Modi for help

Nepal Premier Prachanda called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought an arrangement so that Nepalese holding a huge stock of banned high denomination Indian bank notes could swap them with legal currency in the country. Hundreds of thousands of Nepalese, who earn a living by working as daily-wage labourers in India, visit the neighbouring country seeking medical treatment or rely on Indian markets to purchase daily essentials, are said to be holding big chunk of scrapped Indian bank notes, Kathmandu Post reported. Read more

Supreme Court refuses to stay govt. notification

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stay the government’s notification demonetising Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency, but asked it to spell out the steps taken to minimise public inconvenience. “We will not be granting any stay,” a Bench comprising Chief Justice T. S. Thakur and Justice D. Y. Chandrachud said. The remarks were made after some advocates insisted on a stay. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for one of the petitioners, however, said he was not asking for a stay on the notification but seeking answers from the government on the steps taken to remove public inconvenience.

The Bench asked Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi to file an affidavit on the measures taken by the government and the RBI to minimise public inconvenience and also the steps likely to be undertaken in future. Without issuing any notice to the Centre or the RBI, the bench posted the matter for further hearing on November 25.

People throng ATMs, banks

As the day began, people began thronging ATMs and banks across the country to withdraw money and exchange Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes. Many banks had remained closed on Monday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

People wait for their turn to withdraw cash from an ATM at Bhiwandi in Mumbai. Photo: Rajendra G.

The Congress and seven other Opposition parties met on Monday to formulate a joint strategy to put the government on the mat on the issue. After the meeting, Congress deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma said, “There is broad consensus that the demonetisation issue should be raised in Parliament.”

Addressing a rally in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted his opponents for criticising his move. He asked people if he should be frightened by powerful forces hurt by his decision, even as he reiterated he would face the consequences.

Desperate attempt: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says, ''This is a desperate attempt to start a 'black mechanism' with indelible ink. This shows this government does not trust the the common people.''

1.09 p.m.: Information & Broadcasting Minister Venkaiah Naidu says the Prime Minister and the government. firmly believe that the country is made up of mostly honest people; but the nation is suffering due to a dishonest minority. "To say that the government has informed some people in advance is an absurd allegation. There was no leak or advance intimation to anyone," he says.

12.12 p.m.: Mr. Modi's mother Heeraben Modi exchanges saome defunct higher denomination notes in a bank in Gandhinagar.

11.41 a.m.: CPI(M) polit bureau meet begins at party headquarters in New Delhi. The Chief Ministers of Kerala and Tripura are present.

11.02 a.m.: Are demonetised notes striking gold?

Financial investigation agencies have gathered prima facie evidence suggesting that a number of jewellers and foreign exchange operators in the country indulged in illicit conversion of demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.

The Customs Intelligence has zeroed in over 400 big jewellers in 25 cities on reports that soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the demonetisation, they showed a sharp jump in sales. In the black market, the gold price had gone up to Rs. 50,000 for 10 grams.

In one case, a jeweller sold 201 kg of gold in just three days, leaving a minuscule balance in its coffers. His accounts are being scrutinised. More...

11.00 a.m.: JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav gives notice for suspension of all listed business in the Rajya Sabha to discuss "unplanned demonetisation of Rs. 500/Rs. 1000 notes''.

10.49 a.m.: Congress strategy meeting gets under way, news agency ANI reports

10.30 a.m.: BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav tweets:

Test of patriotism is in difficult times only. We see it abundantly these days. Otherwise everyone is an armchair-patriot in normal times — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) November 15, 2016

10.20 a.m.: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tells Finance Minister Arun Jaitley: "Request you to direct the concerned to increase cash supply to the cooperative banking sector as per their requirement. Private hospitals, diagnostic labs, blood banks may also be included in the exempted list."

NDA partners express full confidence in Modi’s drive

Parliamentary floor leaders of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Monday met in New Delhi, two days before the winter session is to commence, and passed a resolution expressing full confidence in the decision on demonetisation.

According to Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu, who was present at the meeting, Mr.Modi assured the NDA leaders that “credit for the decision would not go to him personally but all parties standing firm with him.”