Our reporters and photographers capture the rush and anxiety outside banks across the country

It was a manic rush outside most banks across the country on Thursday. People were seen waiting outside many banks as early as 6 a.m. to exchange the now defunct Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 rupee notes and withdrawal of money.

ATMs are not open today too.

The government demonitised the two currency as a part of its efforts to reduce the spread of black money, fake currency and terror financing.

Our reporters and photographers capture the rush and anxiety:

Chennai

Chennai Police Commissioner S. George held a meeting with senior police officers and discussed about bandobust arrangements for the smooth exchange of cash at various banks and post offices, a police release said.

Long queues were seen outside banks in many localities of the city. Here is a scene outside the IOB bank in Arumbakkam. Our reporter Sunita Sekar says only a few people were allowed inside the bank at a time and heavy security has been deployed outside many of the banks in the locality.

Madurai

Special arrangements have been made to issue pay-in slips, withrawal slips, note exchanging request slips and to verify documents outside banks. A scene outside an SBI Bank in Tallakulam.

Photo: S. Sundar

New Delhi

As many 3,400 personnel of paramilitary and Delhi Police, along with quick reaction teams, have been deployed across the national capital.

The Home Ministry has also kept about 1000 personnel at standby for immediate deployment in case of any emergency, official sources said.

A customer outside an SBI bank in Delhi says the sudden change of events has been very incovenient. "It's so difficult to buy groceries, pay fees, electricity bills, etc," said the customer. Video: R.V. Moorthy

About 200 quick reaction teams are also positioned in various parts of the city, sources said.

There are about 149 scheduled commercial banks, including 56 regional rural banks, with branch network of about 1.30 lakh across the country. Besides, the co-operative banks have also been asked to take deposit and exchange the old notes with new ones.

Mumbai

Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has urged people not to panic in the wake of demonetisation the notes as the State government has made elaborate arrangements for their exchange at bank branches.

Mr. Mungantiwar said besides nationalised and private banks, the State has asked its central district cooperative banks and district cooperative banks to accept the old demonetised currency notes.

A person filling out a form in Saraswat Cooperative Bank in Dadar East in Mumbai. Photo: Smaran Shinde

He also said the government has asked Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Satish Mathur to deploy police personnel at banks to deal with law and order situation.

“The government will also depute its Revenue Department officials at banks to assist them and the people in filling up the currency notes exchange forms,” he told reporters here.

A scene outsidea a branch of Bank of India Borivali. Photo: Lalatendu Mishra

Thiruvananthapuram



Huge crowds and long queues were seen before bank branches across Kerala from early morning, with people, mostly salary earners, jostling with each other to get their Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 denomination notes exchanged with new notes.

A scene inside a State Bank of Travancore branch in Sasthamangalam. Photo: S. Mahinsha

Banks have opened several additional counters to facilitate smooth exchange of notes. However, the demand was so high that at many branches, the bank branches could only issue tokens in exchange for currency notes surrendered by customers, with the promise that new currency notes would be given to them by afternoon.

Bhubaneswar



The Odisha government has asked the district collectors and superintendents of police to ensure smooth functioning of banks.

“We have asked the district collectors and SPs to make arrangement so that bank functioning is not affected due to rush,” Finance Secretary T.K. Pande said.

Mr. Pande said the people should not panic by the demonetisation of the currencies.

“I would request the people that whoever is coming to the banks with huge amount of cash for exchange, should inform the police in advance so that adequate security arrangement can be made,” Director General of Police K.B. Singh said.

Ahmedabad

The Gujarat police have been directed to extend help to banks in managing the crowd. A high-level meeting between representatives of banks and top government officials, including Additional Chief Secretary (Home) M S Dagur, was held in Gandhinagar to discuss the overall arrangements.

The state has assured people that all necessary arrangements have been made by banks as well as the government to ensure hassle-free transactions.

Additional DGP (Law and Order) Tirth Raj said banks will be given police bandobast upon request to handle possible chaos.

“Police personnel will do patrolling in areas where banks are situated. We have asked our men to be prepared to handle any situation. Upon request, police will reach any bank and help the management to control crowd. Our focus is to avoid any confrontation,” said Raj.

Hyderabad

All Commissioners and SPs in Telangana have been asked to provide sufficient security at banks and post offices to ensure that there is no stampede or any other law and order issue.

Telangana DGP Anurag Sharma directed that all unit officers must monitor developments closely.

The situation is no different outside a State Bank of Hyderabad branch in Malakpet in Hyderabad. Photo: G. Ramakrishna

“Tomorrow please make sufficient bandobust at banks and post offices to ensure that there is no stampede or any other law and order issue,” he said in a text message to officers.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner M Mahendar Reddy held a meeting and issued instructions to all DCPs, ACPs and Station House Officers to make adequate security arrangements.