Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly be addressing the nation from New Delhi.

The Press Information Bureau tweeted stating that the Prime Minister will talk in Hindi first, followed by English.

Amid continuing Pakistani shelling along the border in Jammu and Kashmir, Mr. Modi also reviewed the security situation with Chiefs of Army, Navy and Vice Chief of Air Force.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister is understood to have taken stock of the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border where Pakistan has been regularly shelling military posts as well as civilian areas.

Army Chief Gen Dalbir Singh Suhag is believed to have briefed Modi on the situation and how the forces are handling the Pakistani provocation.

Significantly, the meeting came on a day when one more jawan was killed in Pakistani shelling in Jammu and Kashmir.

Live updates:

8:05 pm: Corruption and black money are the biggest hindrances in the fight against poverty, he says adding that it is everyone's responsibility to eradicate poverty.

8:04 pm: Mr. Modi lists out the various schemes launched by NDA government in his address to the nation. He mentions the Jan Dhan Yojana.

8:03 pm: This govt is dedicated to the poor, and will continue to do so, says the Prime Minister who completes two-and-a-half years of rule today.

8:02 pm: India has registered itself as a bright spot, and its not that this is a claim made by us, but by IMF and World Bank

8:01 pm: When we were elected in 2014, there was a discussion that among BRICS nations, the 'I' was wobbling, says the PM.

8:00 pm: The Prime Minister's address to the nation has begun.