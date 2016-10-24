Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a ‘Parivartan Maharally’ in Bundelkhand on Monday. He spoke about triple talaq as well as the Samajwadi Party’s ongoing family dispute.

Here are the updates of his speech:

2.25pm: Lives of Muslim women cannot be allowed to be destroyed by triple talaq.

2.20 pm: The debate should be between Muslims who want reforms and those who do not want reforms.

2.18 pm: It is the responsibility of government and people of the country to give justice to Muslim women under the Constitution.

2.14 pm: I want to do more work than that done by all PMs elected from UP taken together.

2.10 pm: On the one hand there are people who want to save family and on the other there are those willing to grab power. We want to serve UP.

2.05 pm: Break the cycle of SP—BSP, if you want to see UP as ’Uttam Pradesh’ in next 10 years, says Prime Minister.