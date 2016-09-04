India Post will issue a postage stamp on Mother Teresa today.

Thousands of people, including at least 13 heads of state or government, have gathered to watch the canonisation of Mother Teresa at the Vatican City. Pope Francis recently recognised a second miracle attributed to her intercession which ‘cured’ a Brazilian patient, awaiting surgery, of an incurable infection in his brain. This ceremony to be performed at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City will come a mere 13 years after she was beatified on October 19, 2003.

The process to find a new saint usually begins in the diocese where he or she lived or died; in Mother Teresa’s case, Kolkata.

Latest updates

2.10 pm: Thousands celebrite as Pope prounce Mother Teresa a saint.

2.00 pm: Pope Francis offers a prayer to the almight before people starts reciting Litany of the Saints.

1.55 pm: Mass prayer begins at the Vatican City.

1:30 pm: People gather at Mother Teresa's House in Kolkata for a special mass for the "Saint of the Gutters". Singing nuns and followers clutching flowers are seen visiting Mother Teresa's tomb in Kolkata.

1.00 pm: Special prayers are being held at the Missionaries of Charity headquarters in Kolkata.

“After the prayers, another event by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation will be held in the lane of Mother House, followed by a thanksgiving at Mother House after the canonisation,” spokesperson for the Missionaries of Charity Sunita Kumar said.

12.45 pm: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is already in Rome on an official invitation from the Missionaries of Charity to participate in the event on Sunday.

12.30 pm: Congress President Sonia Gandhi today hailed the canonisation. She said, "her saintly life will forever inspire humanity to commit to the cause of those who have no voice, no community, no home, no care and no love.”

Read more: The saint-making process

The saint-making process has long been criticised as being expensive, secretive, ripe for abuses and subject to political, financial or theological winds that can push one candidate to sainthood in record time and leave another languishing for centuries.

For the record, the postulator of Mother Teresa’s cause says her case, which stretched over 20 years, cost less than $112,000.

Pope Francis has raised eyebrows with some rule-breaking beatifications and canonisations, waiving the need for miracles and canonising more people in a single clip more than 800 15th century martyrs than John Paul did in his 26-year pontificate (482).

Pope Francis has also imposed new financial accountability standards on the multimillion-dollar machine after uncovering gross abuses that were subsequently revealed in two books. The books estimated the average cost for each beatification at around $550,000, with much of the proceeds going to a few lucky people with contracts to do the time-consuming investigations into the candidates’ lives.

Read more: The young woman from Skopje, by Navin Chawla

She was 18 when she was convinced that her life’s vocation lay in her becoming a missionary in far-off India; Skopje, where she was born on August 26, 1910, was so far removed from Bengal that, barring a few Yugoslav Jesuits who fired her young imagination, no one in the small Catholic community would even have known where India lay. Yet the early seeds of her faith and determination impelled her to leave her closely knit family.

She had a clear vision of the street and a determination that she often tempered with a sense of humour.

In the end, she gently but unmistakably left her imprint at the heart of the Vatican itself. Finding in Pope John Paul II a kindred spirit, she cajoled him into opening a small soup kitchen around the corner from the Great Basilica of St. Peter’s where the grand ceremony will be held to declare her a Saint. At four every evening, Rome’s homeless and hungry queue up to be fed by Mother Teresa’s Sisters and a dozen volunteers. At a stroke this frail nun, indisputably the world’s most decorated person, helped to demystify the Vatican’s centuries-old aura of wealth and power.

Also read

