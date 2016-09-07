Salvatore Girone with the marine Massimiliano Latorre (right), who was allowed to leave India on health grounds.

At the first ministerial meeting held after four and half years on September 4 in Rome, Italy urged India to allow the two marines, accused in the “Enrica Lexie” oil tanker case to remain at home, a diplomat present at the discussion told The Hindu.

During the meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Italian counterpart Paolo Gentiloni, both sides appreciated the “mature” behaviour displayed during the negotiation for the return of the marines, accused of killing two fishermen in 2012, off the coast of Kerala. “The Italian side conveyed that the presence of the two marines in Italy was conducive to restarting high level exchanges in all fields,” the diplomat said.

The Italian request reduces the possibility of the return of Massimiliano Latorre, one of the marines, to meet a Supreme Court deadline of September 30. Mr Latorre was allowed to return to Italy on medical grounds after he suffered a stroke in 2014. He was given an extension in April by the Supreme Court. Following this, Salvatore Girone, the other accused marine, also returned in May this year even as the case was taken up by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague.

The Italian government has faced considerable pressure previously from the opposition Right Wing parties who have highlighted the marines issue for the autumn referendum for the future of the Italian Senate. However, the diplomat said the Italian government is seeking a political solution so that the issue is prevented from erupting before the referendum.

In a September 4 Press Release, following the first India-Italy bilateral meeting between the foreign ministers in four years, the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs appreciated the interaction which came after “considerable” time.

“The two Ministers expressed their satisfaction on the first high level bilateral meeting after a considerable period. They reviewed the state of bilateral relations and discussed the future roadmap of cooperation in trade and investment, science and technology, counter terrorism, cultural exchange and other areas of mutual interest. They also agreed to expand cooperation between Italy and India in multilateral fora,” the press release stated.

Unresolved issue

