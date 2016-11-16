Certain documents, allegedly revealing corruption and massive bribery of politicians, were found, NGO tells SC

A petition was filed on Tuesday in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to produce before the apex court the entire evidence and material recovered in raids conducted on Sahara and Aditya Birla groups.

An application filed by NGO Common Cause said the Income Tax Department and the CBI were giving a “quiet burial” even though certain incriminating documents, allegedly revealing corruption and “massive bribery” of politicians and officials of various ministries, were found during the raids on the premises of both the groups.

“Direct the constitution of a Special Investigation Team [SIT] to thoroughly investigate the evidence gathered in the raids,” Common Cause said in the plea.

The application also wanted the role played by the Central Vigilance Commissioner for “apparent miscarriage of investigation in this matter” probed.

The application said the CBI conducted searches on the premises of the Aditya Birla group in October 2013 in relation to coal block allocations to the group’s Hindalco Industries. The raid at the group’s office in New Delhi had seen the recovery of “incriminating documents and a huge stash of unaccounted for cash amounting to Rs. 25 crore,” it alleged.

“Although the documents seized indicated the commission of offences of corruption, bribery, possession of black money and disproportionate assets and also income tax violations, the CBI, instead of conducting a thorough scrutiny of their contents, simply transferred the highly incriminating documents to the Income Tax Department,” the application said.

Another evidence quoted in the application is the contents of the laptop of Group Executive President Shubhendu Amitabh.

“The laptop was found to contain evidence of highly incriminating money transactions. An email dated November 16, 2012 containing the cryptic entry, ‘Gujarat CM – 25 cr (12 Done – rest?) was also recovered from the said laptop,” the application said.

Mr. Amitabh, the application said, told the IT Department that “these were purely personal notes.”

Similarly, documents seized during raids at Sahara India group offices in Delhi and Noida in November 2014 suggested that “cash was apparently transferred to several important public figures.”