The Centre on Tuesday raised no difference of opinion in the Supreme Court to a plea raised by Italian marine Massimiliano Latorre to stay on in Italy till a final decision is taken by an international tribunal on India’s jurisdiction to try him and compatriot Salvatore Girone for the murder of two Kerala fishermen in 2012.

The government indicated that Mr. Latorre, who was allowed to return to Italy in 2014 to recuperate from a brain stroke, could continue on in his native country as long as he agreed to be subject to the same conditions imposed by the apex court in Mr. Girone’s case.

A Bench headed by Justice Anil R. Dave asked the Centre to file a proper written response and gave it time till September 28.

Meanwhile, the families of the two Kerala fishermen objected to the plea, saying their view point should be considered by the court first. They said the tribunal might take another two years to decide the case of jurisdiction.

The Centre had once submitted that the tribunal’s decision is expected only by 2018-end.

In May 2016, the Supreme Court finally allowed Mr. Girone after the government endorsed his plea to leave for Italy on “humanitarian grounds.” He was forced to stay back in India when Mr. Latorre had gone home to get better.

But in May this year, the Supreme Court finally allowed Mr. Girone to leave India on the condition that he continued to remain under the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and report to the local police station in Italy once every month. Also, the Italian authorities would keep the Indian embassy informed.

The court had warned that it would cancel the relief granted to Mr. Girone if he was found to be using his liberty to influence witnesses in the case or tamper with the evidence. Besides, the Italian Ambassador has taken the responsibility for ensuring his return within a month in case the tribunal rules in favour of trial in India.

Mr. Latorre is willing to abide by the same conditions.

In August 2015, the Supreme Court suspended all court proceedings in India after Italy moved the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea.