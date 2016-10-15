Prime Minister Narendra Modi will raise India’s "concerns" regarding Russian cooperation with Pakistan during the bilateral summit meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Russian, Chinese, South African and Brazilian Presidents Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Jacob Zuma and Michel Temer respectively for bilateral interactions on Saturday, as he faces the task of carving out a common ground on terrorism among them at the eighth BRICS summit that will kick off in Goa. Read more

Mr. Modi will raise India’s “concerns” regarding Russian cooperation with Pakistan during the bilateral summit meeting, which will be held here on Saturday. India and Russia are likely to ink a deal on the S-400 Triumf long range air defence system estimated to be worth Rs. 39,000 crore. The S-400 is considered one of the most advanced long range defence systems in the world and can tackle all incoming airborne targets at ranges of up to 400 km. Read more

12 noon: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin prior to their annual bilateral meeting, in Goa on October 15, 2016. Photo: AP

11.45 a.m.: Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi will address the press and witness the signing of agreements from the 17th India-Russia annual summit.

11.40 a.m.: Officials say that defence deals for the Rs. 39,000 crore Triumf missile system, 200 Kamov helicopters are expected to be announced.

11.35 a.m.: India-Russia bilateral begins: defence and energy cooperation likely to see a slew of agreements, terror will be at the top of the agenda.