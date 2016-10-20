Weapons had outfit’s signature, says Home Ministry official

The three men who were killed while attempting to storm an Army camp at Handwara, in the border district of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir on October 6, belonged to terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a senior Home Ministry official said.

The official said investigators were able to establish the identity of the outfit as the items recovered from the three killed terrorists were similar to the ones carried by Bahadur Ali, another LeT terrorist who was captured on July 25, a month after he had infiltrated into Handwara.

He said the weapons, a wireless handset, a coded grid reference and a map found on the three terrorists had imprints of the LeT. A vial containing medicine was also found, with an Urdu sticker saying: “khoon rokne ke liye (to stop blood).”

According to him, the terrorists had come for a long haul and what they carried was a standard kit given to LeT operatives.

India to share proof with Pakistan

The official said that the Lashkar men involved in the abortive October 6 attack on the Handwara Army camp have all been identified and the country would soon share the details with Pakistan.

The official said the items recovered from the slain terrorists had carried telltale markings.

“Bahadur Ali, another LeT terrorist who was captured on July 25, also carried an ICOM wireless set, a Japanese product, found on the three killed militants,” the official said.

The LeT gives its operatives a standard kit, including grid references for the areas to be targeted, he added.