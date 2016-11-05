Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said political leaders should be sensitive while making comments on the suicide by ex-serviceman Ram Kishan Grewal. “Everybody has to be sensitive ... we must respect the sensitivity of the person who under stress has committed suicide,” Mr. Jaitley said.

He attacked Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi saying he was politicising the suicide.

Mr. Jaitley blamed administrative lapse by a bank for not remitting the entitled pension after Grewal was granted one rank, one pension (OROP).

“It obviously seems to be an administrative lapse. It is not a lapse where the OROP was not granted. It was not a lapse that there was some exception made in his favour. Obviously, communication with the bank, there seems to be some gap in that and therefore, he was given pension for one part of the service and not for other part of the service which he was entitled to,” the Finance Minister told reporters. — PTI