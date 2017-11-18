Lalu’s U-turn on Padmavati

more-in

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad on Saturday took a U-turn on film Padmavati and said “distortion” of history would not be tolerated. In January, Mr. Prasad and his younger son Tejashwi Yadav had invited director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to shoot his film in Bihar as “Biharis are the most warm, fun loving, caring and of welcoming nature.”

“One should not distort history… those who are protesting against the release of the film are right … Queen Padmavati led a proud and respected life and she was an important part of Rajasthan history… people’s feelings should not be hurt,” Mr. Prasad told reporters in Patna.

Meanwhile, under a newly formed organisation “Rajput Caste Coordination Committee,” women members took out a protest march in Patna from the historical Gandhi Maidan and burnt effigies of Mr. Bhansali and actor Deepika Padukone at the Kargil Chowk. On Friday, the founder president of the Rajput Karni Sena, Lokendra Singh Kalvi, had met these women and declared that the outfit would oppose the release of Padmavati across the country.

Kumbhalgarh blocked

Hundreds of residents led by the Rajput community on Saturday blocked entry to the Kumbhalgarh Fort in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan for some time, demanding a ban on Padmavati.

The protests against the film also spread to Kota, where nearly 200 Congress party workers demonstrated against the film.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has written to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, urging her to ensure that the film is not released without necessary changes. She suggested that a committee of historians, film experts and members from the Rajput community be formed to look into the film’s subject and necessary changes be made to it so that it did not hurt the sentiments of any community.

Appeal to Modi

Mr. Kalvi on Saturday reiterated his call for “Bharat Bandh” on December 1, day of the film’s release He appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter.

Addressing a press conference in Gurugram, Mr. Kalvi said eight Cabinet Ministers and seven Chief Ministers had given their statements. Mr. Modi should stop the release of the film, he said.

(With inputs from Ashok Kumar, PTI)