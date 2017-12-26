Kulbhushan Jadhav spoke in an atmosphere of coercion at meeting with mother, wife: MEA

more-in

A day after death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother Avanti and wife Chetankul met him in Islamabad, India on Tuesday criticised Pakistan for an exercise that "lacked credibility" in an "atmosphere of coercion."

Ms Avanti and Ms Chetankul met Jadhav at the heavily guarded building of the Pakistan Foreign Office through a glass screen.

"We note with regret that the Pakistani side conducted the meeting in a manner which violated the letter and spirit of our understandings," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, after Jadhav's mother and wife held a series of meetings with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and other top officials, including Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar and the Indian Deputy High Commissioner to Pakistan J.P. Singh, who returned with them from Islamabad.

They were reportedly debriefed by other officials as well at the MEA later.

Harassment by Pakistani press

Later, the MEA released a statement. It said that despite a clear agreement that media would not be allowed close access of the family, "the Pakistani press was allowed on multiple occasions to approach family members closely, harass and hector them and hurl false and motivated accusations about Shri Jadhav."

The statement said that under the pretext of security precautions, the mangal sutra, bangles and bindi of the women were removed and they were asked to change the attire, which was not warranted. Jadhav's mother was not allowed to speak in her mother tongue, Marathi, and was repeatedly interrupted while doing so. Chetankul's shoes were not returned to her after the meeting, despite her repeated requests.

"We would caution against any mischievous intent in this regard," it warned.

India's Deputy High Commissioner was was kept behind an additional partition that did not allow him access to the meeting as agreed, it said.

'His appearance also raises questions of his health'

"From the feedback we have received of the meeting, it appears that Shri Jadhav was under considerable stress and speaking in an atmosphere of coercion. Most of his remarks were clearly tutored and designed to perpetuate the false narrative of his alleged activities in Pakistan. His appearance also raises questions of his health and wellbeing," it observed.

''Though the family members handled the situation with great courage and fortitude, we regret that contrary to assurances, the overall atmosphere of the meeting was intimidating insofar as family members were concerned,'' it noted.

In May last, The Hague-based International Court of Justice asked Pakistan to stay the 47-year-old Jadhav's execution.

(With inputs from PTI)