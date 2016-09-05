Rekha, nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2012, has neither asked a question nor taken part in any discussion.

BJP MP Kirron Kher leads the actor-turned-MPs in attending Parliament sessions, while Rekha has finished last.

According to the PRS Legislative Research, a non-profit organisation that tracks legislative developments in Parliament, Ms. Kher, who represents Chandigarh, has 85 per cent attendance, the maximum among actors.

She was followed by Paresh Rawal, BJP MP from Ahmedabad East, Satabdi Roy of the TMC from Birbhum and Manoj Tiwari, Bhojpuri actor-singer and BJP MP from Northeast Delhi, all of whom registered 76 per cent of attendance.

The national average attendance for a Lok Sabha member is 82 per cent and for a Rajya Sabha member 79 per cent. Actor Hema Malini, representing Mathura, has 37 per cent attendance.

She participated in 10 debates and asked 113 questions. Dev Adhikari, a TMC MP from Ghatal, had 9 per cent. The Agnishapath actor took part in just one debate and is yet to ask a question.

Poor show by Mithun



TMC Rajya Sabha member and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty recorded a poor attendance of 10 per cent. Mr. Chakraborty, 66, whose term started in April 2014, has neither asked any question nor has participated in any debate.

Rekha’s attendance was the lowest among the actors as she clocked 5 per cent. Nominated to the Rajya Sabha in April 2012, she has not asked a single question and has not participated in any discussion.

Moon Moon Sen and Tapas Paul of the TMC have an attendance of 70 and 64 per cent. Vinod Khanna, BJP MP from Gurdaspur, clocked 59 per cent. Stand up comedian-turned-politician Bhagwant Mann, who represents Sangrur in Punjab, has recorded an attendance of 64 per cent, having participated in 79 debates and asked 39 questions. The Biju Janata Dal’s Lok Sabha member and Odia actor Sidhant Mohapatra recorded an attendance of 68 per cent, while the party’s Rajya Sabha member Anubhav Mohanty had a 70 per cent attendance. He participated in 31 debates and asked 209 questions.

Actor Jaya Bachchan, a Samajwadi Party member of the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, clocked 74 per cent attendance, while the BJP’s Lok Sabha member from Patna Sahib Shatrughan Sinha had 68 per cent attendance. The voluble ‘Shotgun’, however, has neither asked any question nor has participated in any debate.