Exiled in Rajasthan as part of his bail condition set by the Gujarat High Court, the Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel is apparently getting isolated with his key aides snapping ties with him one after another.

On the other hand, the ruling BJP is trying to bring its most loyal vote group, Patidars, back into its fold ahead of the Assembly polls next year.

On Thursday, Nikhil Sawani, a key functionary of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) spearheaded by Hardik, quit the outfit protesting the “dictatorial working style of Hardik, who takes all decisions unilaterally.” Before Sawani, two other top aides, Dinesh Patel and Chirag Patel, severed their association with the agitation accusing Hardik of “fund misappropriation and his working style.” Subsequently, Hardik sacked both for “levelling motivated charges.”

Another PAAS leader Dinesh Ervadia from Morbi in Saurashtra, also alleged Hardik was ‘going wayward’ and the stir was losing direction while Hardik was being misled by certain political leaders. Hardik and his team members have been dismissing the allegations terming them as motivated, but many PAAS leaders privately endorse the view that the stir has lost direction as well as the support.

Meanwhile, stunned by the exit of a few top functionaries and diminishing support, Hardik has written a scathing letter to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, accusing the BJP government of using the State machinery to break up the agitation.