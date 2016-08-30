The deceased belonged to Avunuru village in Mustabad mandal of Karimnagar district.Incidentally, this is the second incident this month of a police officer ending his life.

The Sub Inspector of Police at Kerameri police station in Adilabad district, Kashmeni Sridhar, aged 27 years committed suicide by firing one shot at his temple from his service revolver at his residential quarter within the police station premises. The unmarried officer had taken charge as SI in the police station just three days back after completing his three month training at the same place.

According to information, the police officer collapsed after the bullet pierced through his temple. His maid who heard the shot being fired servant informed other policemen in the vicinity and they tried to take him to Asifabad hospital.

Mancherial Assistant Superintendent of Police S.M. Vijay Kumar told The Hindu that the SI died and there was no apparent reason for Sridhar to have taken the extreme step. The deceased belonged to Avunuru village in Mustabad mandal of Karimnagar district.Incidentally, this is the second incident this month of a police officer ending his life. T.Ramakrishna Reddy, Sub Inspector of police in Kukunoorpally police station of Medak district too had committed suicide in similar fashion on August 17. He shot himself with the service revolver at his quarters and alleged large scale corruption of his seniors and harassment as cause of the extreme action.