Three days after intense rescue operations to trace the youth who went missing while taking bath in the sea, his body was recovered at the sea shore at Chowki here on Tuesday.
The accident occurred while Nimesh, 18, an automobile showroom employee here, ventured into the sea at the nearby Kasaba beach to take bath around 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Local people, assisted by the police, Coast Guard, and Marine Enforcement personnel, were engaged in rescue operations to trace the youth since Saturday evening.
