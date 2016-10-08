District and Sessions Judge V. Vijayakumar on Friday sentenced Sreeju, 29, a tribal youth of the Narivayal Kuruma Colony, near Pulpally, to life imprisonment in a murder case.

According to the prosecution, Sreeju killed Ambika, 22, a tribal girl with whom he had an affair, after she became pregnant.

According to the prosecution, on August 8, 2014, Sreeju made her stay in a shed on the fringes of the Chethayath forest range, where they used to meet regularly.

There the accused electrocuted her while she was sleeping and buried the body in a pit.

The Pulpally police arrested Sreeju and registered a case of murder. The judge, who found the youth guilty, awarded him life sentence and slapped a fine of Rs. 40,000.