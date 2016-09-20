A 19-year-old youth was found hanging at the hilly pocket of Parappa falling under the Vellarikkund police station limits on Monday.

Nandakumar, a casual labourer residing at Kuriyamkulam ST Colony, died by hanging on a tree close to his residence on learning that his friend Radhika, 17, a class X student of Banam Government Higher Secondary school, died at the Pariyaram Medical College on Sunday after the duo in a suicide pact took rat poison two weeks back.

The youth and the girl had left their homes on September 3 and were traced the following day before they made the suicide attempt. The police had registered a case against the youth under provisions of Section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC.

The bodies were handed over to their relatives after carrying out autopsy, he said.