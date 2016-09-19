A 21-year-old youth has fallen to death from Illickal Kallu, a major tourism destination on the Western Ghats.

According to the police, Jeevan Jayanth and five of his friends had come to Illickal Kallu in Moonnilavu near Eerattupetta, from Thiruvananthapuram.

He had climbed to the highest point on the peak, which is nearly 3,400 ft above sea level, from where he slipped and fell. The incident occurred around 9 a.m. but the body was retrieved only by 12.30 p.m. from nearly 1,000 ft below.

Illickal Kallu is one of the highest peaks on the Western Ghats that border the district. A few years ago, one half of the peak had fallen down in a major landslip and the remaining half had become one of the major attractions for adventure tourists, mainly youngsters, who climb the peak without any professional skills or safety precautions.

Of late, Illickal Kallu and its environs, which had so far been restricted to the local tourists, is becoming a prominent attraction and weekends and holidays witness heavy rush.