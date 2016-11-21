Youth Congress workers launch a fund collection to symbolically help debt-ridden liquor baron Vijay Mallya in Malappuram on Sunday

Protest against Centre’s move to waive loans to industrialists

As a mark of protest, the Youth Congress here has begun a symbolic fund collection drive to help liquor baron Vijay Mallya who is among the big industrialists whose debts would allegedly be waived by the Modi government. “We have no way but to raise a charity fund to help big industrialists such as Mallya, Ambani and Adani, who are being helped by the Modi government when crores of ordinary people are driven to untold miseries by demonetisation,” said Riyas Mukkoli, Youth Congress Parliament committee president.

The Youth Congress has set up charity collection boxes in front of select banks in the district. District Congress Committee president E. Mohammed Kunhi inaugurated the fund collection drive.

Mr. Kunhi and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State secretary K.P.A. Majeed together offered the first donation.

Youth Congress workers took out a march through Malappuram town in protest against the Centre’s move to waive the loans given to big industrialists worth Rs. 7,000 crore.

Mr. Mukkoli presided. Congress leaders Veekshanam Mohammed, P.A. Majeed, P. Nidheesh, Nasar Parappur, Shoukath Uppoodan, P.K. Noufal Babu and Ashraf Oduvil spoke.