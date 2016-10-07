Union Minister of State for HRD to inaugurate new hostels on Periye campus

Achieving yet another milestone in its on-going expansion drive, well-equipped men’s and women’s hostels that can accommodate 420 students on the Central University of Kerala’s Periye campus here will be inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development Mahendra Nath Pandey on Saturday.

The function that begins at 10 a.m. will be presided over by CUK Vice Chancellor G. Gopakumar in the presence of P. Karunakaran, MP, local MLA K. Kunhiraman, Pullur-Periye grama panchayat president Sharada. S. Nair besides senior University officials, faculty members and students.

The four-storey men’s hotel, christened Periyar, and the women’s hostel, Nila, have been built at a cost of Rs.34 crore and are spread over 53,000 sq ft each, and have amenities like kitchen, dining hall, medical, recreation, reading and guest rooms besides lift facility, ramp and specially designed toilets for differently abled students.

Besides, the campus already has yet another hostel block with 160-student capacity and the opening of the new buildings would enhance accommodation capacity to 580 students, as authorities are planning to shift students staying in five hostels on the university’s makeshift campuses at Vidyanagar and Padannakkad, Registrar-in-Charge K.P. Suresh said at a press-conference here on Thursday.

Dr. Suresh said the university had received requisite funds to build two more hostels, each accommodating 100 students, and the work was expected to commence shortly.

Stating that the work on eight new academic blocks were under way on the Periye campus, he said the university would be able to relocate the makeshift campuses to Periye, once the on-going construction was completed.

The CUK that came into being in 2009 has already placed the district as a major hub on the nation’s education map. The university has so far commenced 39 academic programmes, including one undergraduate, 22 postgraduate and 16 research programmes.