The Ayyappa devotees at Sabarimala witnessed playback singer K.J. Yesudas rendering the sacred lullaby, arguably his most popular devotional number, ‘Harivarasanam, Viswamohanam…’ while the head priest was closing the sanctum sanctorum after the Athazhapuja on Wednesday evening.

But for the voice of Mr. Yesudas, there was pin-drop silence on the thickly packed temple premises.

The singer, carrying the Irumudikketu, reached Sabarimala by 7.30 a.m. and was received by the temple authorities. Travancore Devaswom Board president Prayar Gopalakrishnan accompanied Mr. Yesudas to the sanctum sanctorum when the latter proceeded to the temple for rendering the sacred lullaby in the evening.

Mr. Yesudas had visited the temple in April, 2012, to receive the first Harivarasanam Award instituted by the State government.

He said Sabarimala was the only place in the world that could be deemed a universal place of worship in the real sense where caste or religion of the pilgrims assembled had no relevance at all.

“This is the only place of worship sans untouchability. Here, the priests and the devotees are not at all bothered about their caste or creed. All are treated alike as ‘Ayyappa’, ‘Swami’ or ‘Manikanta.’ Nowhere else in the world can one find such a sublime philosophy of truth,” Mr. Yesudas said.

The singer said his father, Augustine Joseph, too had visited Sabarimala.

The Ayyappa temple was closed after the Athazhapooja.