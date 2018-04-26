Next Story
Yechury calls merger of Nepal communist parties a historic success

Younus Convention Centre, the main venue of the 23rd Communist Party of India (CPI) Party Congress, erupted into an impromptu applause when Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury mentioned the decision of the Nepal Communist parties to merge on May 5, the birth anniversary of Karl Marx.

“Our neighbour Nepal has witnessed a historic election that cemented the transition of this once Hindu kingdom into a Republic. The major victory by the joint front of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) [CPN(UML)] and the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist) [CPN(Maoist)] has established a stable government there. It is heartening to note that both these communist parties have decided to announce their merger. We congratulate our comrades in Nepal for this historic success,” he said.

CPI general secretary S. Sudhakar Reddy also spoke about the historic victory in his inaugural address. “Nepal, with the big victory of communists, with CPN(UML) and CPN (Maoist) winning comfortable majority in parliament, is providing a stable government after decades of uncertainty. Both parties have agreed to merge paving way for unification of the communist movement,” he said.

